Play highlighting Sahibzadas’ sacrifice staged at Kheri Manian

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 28

On the occasion Veer Bal Diwas, the North Zone Cultural Centre, Language Department and Sukhnavar Rangmanch presented a Hindi play, ‘Dastan-e-Shahadat’, dedicated to the martyrdom of the young Sahibzadas. The play was staged at Kheri Manian village with the support of the Sadh Sangat (residents) of the village.

Hundreds of villagers participated. The drama was presented to educate the new generation about the historical events and connect them with the Sikh history.

The play was written and directed by Joga Singh Khiva and was organised by Satnam Singh, Assistant Director, Punjab Language Department.

Director Language Department Dr Virpal Kaur said such plays should be held in villages and cities to make the new generation aware of the history of our honor.

Special efforts were made by Inderjit Singh, Malkit Singh, Manjinder Singh Nambardar, Kuldeep Singh, Karnail Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Baljinder Singh, Maghar Singh, Darshan Singh and Gurpreet Singh to organise the event.