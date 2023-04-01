Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 31

A play, ‘Canada da laddu’, depicting the hurdles faced by Punjabi families that migrate to foreign lands, was enacted by Sarthak Rangmanch, Patiala, as part of a programme organised by the Department of Physical Education, Punjabi University.

The play, written by Canadian writer Nahar Singh Aujla was directed by theatre actor Lakha Lahiri.

It deals with the aspects of migration. The play not only made the audience laugh, but also made them the struggles of migrating to foreign lands. It brought to the fore the facilities and problems of super visa, conditions of Punjabi children who are trapped in the differences between Punjabi and foreign culture, the sacrifice of children’s love in the race for minting money and the plight of the elderly.

Two stories run parallel to each other in the plot of the play.

The play highlighted people’s interests to migrate to Canada and other countries which seem paradise to them, but no one knows the pain of the people living there.

Tapur Sharma, Simarjit Kaur, Fateh Sohi, Mandeep Singh Bhupinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh, Karman Sidhu, Kultaran Gill, Shifa, Uttamjot Singh and Bahar Grover played different characters in the play.

The music of the play was composed by Ravi Nandan, while the songs were written by Master Tarlochan and Amolak Singh.

#Canada #Punjabi University Patiala