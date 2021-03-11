Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Patiala, June 11
The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) under the Swachh Bharat Mission staged a street play during the inaugural function of the three-day street theatre festival at Saket Hospital, here on Saturday.
During the inauguration of the theatre festival, Parminder Kaur Manchanda, project director, Saket Hospital said, “Street plays create awareness as they connect with the people in true sense.”
‘Hun ta sudhron yaaron’ and ‘Girgit’ were presented under the direction of director Gopal Sharma on the first day of the festival. The importance of trees, along with a message of preventing river water from getting polluted, not wasting water and proper use of natural resources like petrol, was highlighted in the play ‘Hun ta sudhron yaro’.
The second play, ‘Girgit’, explored the dangers of social evils. The characters in the play were enacted by Gopal Sharma, along with Jaswinder Jassi, Sunny Sidhu, Sunil Kumar, Navdeep Singh and Harpal Mann.
