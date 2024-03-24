Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

Patiala, March 23
The Department of Theatre and Film Production at the university collaborated with Multani Mal Modi College to enact the play ‘Chippan Ton Pehlan’ written by playwright Devinder Daman and based on the revolutionary ideas and lives of Bhagat Singh and his friends.
The play was produced and directed by Prof Kapil Dev Sharma and Prof Gurvinder Singh under the guidance of Principal Neeraj Goyal. Vice-Chancellor Arvind was the chief guest for the event. The play was enacted at Kala Bhavan in Punjabi University.
Addressing the gathering, the VC said, “We need to learn from the life of Bhagat Singh, who was not only a curious thinker and intellectual but also a dreamer. He and his friends fought against the most powerful regime in the world for the independence and sovereignty of India.”
