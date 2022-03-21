Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Patiala, March 20
A play, “Talak”, written by Sahitya Akademi Awardee Kirpal Kazak, was enacted as part of a two-day national conference on the shift towards clinical and translational research in the post-Covid pandemic era at Punjabi University, Patiala. Dr Lakha Lehri is the director of the play.
The play highlights the sacrifices of a working woman. At the same time, it also questions fake relationships and religious customs in the name of marriage in society. It also presents the realities of mental stress, complexities of relationships and prostitution.
The play revolves around an orphan youth, Gurinder Singh, who has a patriarchal mindset. Though he likes a girl, Trisha, during his college days, he ends up marrying another girl, who is also an orphan. Later, when Trisha gets separated from her husband, he decides to divorce his wife on the pretext of a skin disease.
After various turns and events, the play reaches a point when a woman, Malti, is seen involved in prostitution at a hotel in Delhi. The main character, Gurinder Singh, gets to know that Malti is involved in prostitution to pay for her husband’s treatment for cancer, who she loves dearly. The information completely changes Gurinder’s mind and he decides against giving divorce to his wife.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism
Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...