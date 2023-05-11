PLW-made electric locomotive flagged off

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

Raj Kumar Mangla, additional member (production unit), Railway Board, and Ex-officio Secretary to Government of India, flagged off the 275th WAG-9HC electric locomotive manufactured by Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW).

Mangla inspected the loco assembly shop, bogie shop and traction motor shop and appreciated PLW for ramping up the manufacturing capacity of locomotives.

He also held a meeting with officials of PLW and reviewed its production progress. The same was followed by a technical presentation regarding activities being undertaken by PLW.

Mangla said PLW produced 198 locomotives and 55 diesel electric tower cars in the year 2022-23. It was a record production, he said.