PLW-made electric locomotive flagged off

Patiala, May 10
Raj Kumar Mangla, additional member (production unit), Railway Board, and Ex-officio Secretary to Government of India, flagged off the 275th WAG-9HC electric locomotive manufactured by Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW).
Mangla inspected the loco assembly shop, bogie shop and traction motor shop and appreciated PLW for ramping up the manufacturing capacity of locomotives.
He also held a meeting with officials of PLW and reviewed its production progress. The same was followed by a technical presentation regarding activities being undertaken by PLW.
Mangla said PLW produced 198 locomotives and 55 diesel electric tower cars in the year 2022-23. It was a record production, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...