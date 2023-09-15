PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

A 400m runner from Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), Prachi, has earned a place in the Indian team for the Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou, China. The athlete made an exceptional performance at the Indian Grand Prix Athletics held in Chandigarh and secured third position.

Anu Rani, a javelin thrower, and Manprit Kaur, a shot putter, both from Patiala Locomotive Works, have already secured positions in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games.

Pramod Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, PLW, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all three. He said, “Their selection in the Asian Games is a matter of pride for all of us. It reflects their hard work and unwavering support of the PLW sports association.

Pramod Kumar said the athletes had geared up for the Asian Games. “We have confidence that they will compete fiercely and win medals for our nation.”

#China