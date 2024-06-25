Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 24

The police have arrested three women peddlers and recovered 7 kg of charas from their possession. Addressing mediapersons, SP Sarfaraz Alam said the women were presented in court, and police remand was obtained for further interrogation. He said that during initial questioning, they revealed that they had brought the charas from Nepal and intended to supply them in Ludhiana.

He said during the first raid, the police team set up a naka on the Main GT Road (Rajpura to Sirhind Road) in front of the AGM Resort near Basantpura village. He said during the check, a bus arrived from the Rajpura side, and a woman alighted from the bus and attempted to escape on the service road. He said the team apprehended her, and she identified herself as Bijati Devi, from Motihari district in Bihar.

The SP said 2 kg of charas were recovered from her possession.

In a similar operation, ASI Harjinder Singh and his team set up a checkpoint on the main road (Rajpura to Banur) in front of Alampur village. He said a bus coming from the Banur side came in, and a nervous woman alighted and attempted to flee. He said the team apprehended her, and she identified herself as Lalita Devi from Champaran district in Bihar. The SP said 2 kg were recovered from her possession too.

He said another woman, Sudi Devi, wife of Jheeri Lal Sahni, a resident of Talwa Thana Kotwa in Motihari district in Bihar, was also apprehended. He added 3 kg of charas, which was recovered from her.

The SP said the three women were arrested on June 23 and booked under Sections 20, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.