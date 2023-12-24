Police arrest gangster’s aide

Patiala, December 23
The police today announced the arrest one Narinder Sharma, alias Sankar, allegedly linked to gangster Deepak Banur, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have recovered two pistols and 10 bullets from Narinder’s possession.
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that a team led by CIA incharge Shaminder Singh arrested Narinder, who is allegedly linked to Banur.
He said, “During an operation by the CIA team, Sankar was arrested. Two weapons and a car used by him in various crimes have also been confiscated.”
He added the suspect was wanted in five cases pertaining to gang wars, firing incidents and attempts to murder. “We will question him regarding these cases, and we also suspect his involvement in a recent murder in Rajpura,” said the SSP.
