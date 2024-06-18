Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 17

At the direction of the DGP, the police conducted a massive cordon and search operation at suspected drug hotspots and vulnerable areas and booked three people.

SSP Dr. Ravjot Grewal said the police have initiated various steps to eradicate the drug menace from the district by following a multipronged strategy of enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention. She said the officers have been directed to book peddlers and forfeit their illegally acquired properties. She said in the Fatehgarh Sahib Sub-Division, police officials of all three police stations were involved in this campaign, who checked more than 10 places, and a case was registered after recovering drugs from three places.

SP (D) Rakesh Yadav said police teams checked various houses in Tarkhan Majra village, Adarsh Nagar, and Sirhind. He said during the check, a woman was arrested with 5 kg of poppy husk. He said a case under the Excise Act was registered against a person at the Fatehgarh Sahib police station, adding that another person was booked under the same act at the Mulepur police station. He said those who sell drugs would not be spared.

