Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 16

The police today claimed to have solved the murder of a migrant within hours after the body was recovered. They have also arrested the suspect. Addressing mediapersons in the city, SP Sarfaraz Alam said a team comprising SP (investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP Gurdev Singh Dhaliwal, and SHO Sanaur Sahib Singh cracked the case within hours following specific leads.

He said, “We received information on October 14 from Gurdeep Singh of village Bolarh that a dead body was lying in his farms near the road. Sanaur SHO Sahib Singh Virk inspected the body and found that the victim had injury marks on the head and had wounds on other parts too.”

The police identified the victim as Naresh Sahni of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, and a case pertaining to murder was registered against unknown persons under Section 302. “Following an in-depth probe based on scientific evidence and certain clues, our team rounded up Khublal Sahni of Muzaffarpur, who was staying at Bolarh Kalan village,” the SP added.

The police said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that the victim had allegedly sexually harassed his daughter almost three months ago, following which he decided to eliminate him. On October 1, Khublal Sahni invited the victim to his secluded one-room house on the village farm. He attacked Naresh with a stick and later with a sickle. Thereafter, he threw the body along a roadside to show it was an accident.

The police have recovered the crime weapon and have procured police remand of the suspect to ascertain if he has a role in any past crimes.

#Bihar