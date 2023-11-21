Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 20

The police organised an awareness seminar at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) to create awareness among the youth about the detrimental effects of drug abuse. Students from Government ITI (Boys), Government State College of Education and Thapar Institute participated in the event. Led by Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, the event saw the students take an oath against drugs to curb their demand.

The SSP said society needed to collaborate with the police to eradicate the demand for drugs. He also talked about the Punjab Police’s success in breaking the supply chain of drugs and urged the students present at the seminar to unite and eliminate drug demand.

The SSP labels drug addiction as an illness. He also praised the state government’s policy of considering drug addicts as individuals who need medical attention. He added that the police’s efforts in seizing over Rs 7 crore worth of property from drug smugglers signify their commitment to tightening the reins on drug trafficking.

Encouraging the youth to steer clear of drugs, Varun Sharma said that the youth may become vulnerable to peer pressure and fall into the trap of drug peddlers. He urged the students to distance themselves from such people and seek police assistance if necessary. Saket Drug Addiction Centres helpline number 0175-2213385 was recommended for those who needed help.

SP City Muhammad Sarfaraz Alam, Deputy Director of Thapar Institute Dr Ajay Batish, Dean Dr Inderveer Chana, Registrar Dr Gurbinder Singh and DSP Sanjeev Singla, among other eminent persnalities were present at the event.