Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets

Patiala, December 19
The police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 3,360 banned drug tablets from their possession. The special cell of the district police led by GS Sikand and officials from Ghanaur police station seized the banned pills from Jagwinder Singh of Latour village and Gurtej Singh of Naraingarh village.
The officials said a motorcycle was also seized from their possession at Samaspur village on Saturday.
A case has been registered against the two under Section 22 of the NDPS Act at the Ghanaur police station.
