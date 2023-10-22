Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

The police here held a function on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day Parade today. The function was conducted to pay homage to the martyrs of the police and paramilitary forces on the premises of the Police Line here.

ADGP Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said that Punjab Police was capable of responding to anti-national forces, and nobody would be allowed to disrupt the peace and unity of the nation.

“The sacrifices of these great martyrs will always be a source of inspiration for us,” he said. Chhina added, “Punjab shares its border with Pakistan, and ISI has tried to disrupt the peace and unity of our nation, especially Punjab, for many years.”

“We have faced terrorism for almost a decade and have lost 1784 police personnel and their family members, including 157 martyrs from the Patiala range. Due to their sacrifices, peace has prevailed in Punjab,” he added.

“Although the neighbouring state does not shy away from making a mess with narcoterrorism, Punjab police is capable of giving a blunt answer to them. Nefarious designs of any anti-national force would not succeed.” He said the day is commemorated in the memory of the 10 great martyrs of the CRPF who were killed by the Chinese army at Hot Spring, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959.

SSP Varun Sharma said that it was due to the sacrifices of these great martyrs that peace had been restored, and we cannot repay the value of the grief of these families.

ADGP Mukhwinder Singh Chhina and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney laid wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs along with present and former police officers, and families of the martyrs.

A police contingent led by DSP (P) Jashandeep Singh Mann saluted the martyrs with a mourning salute, followed by a two-minute silence. DSP (H) Dalbir Singh read out the names of all the police and paramilitary officers and jawans who lost their lives across the country in the last year. Later, the ADGP and the SSP honoured the families of martyrs and also listened to the grievances.