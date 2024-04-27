Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 26

A car fell in the Bhakra Canal near the floating restaurant in Sirhind last night. The car belonged to Santosh Kumar, an iron trader from Mandi Gobindgarh. The police fished out the car; however, the whereabouts of the passengers are unknown.

Fatehgarh Sahib, DSP Sukhnaz said, “We received information about a car in the canal at around 10 am today. We sent a team of divers to trace the location of the car. The divers identified the spot and the car was fished out with the help of a crane at around 12.30 pm today.”

The DPS said the car belonged to Santosh Kumar, an iron trader resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, adding that Santosh’s family was called to the spot. The members of the family said that Santosh had left the house alone on Thursday night; however, he did not return to the house.

DSP Sukhnaz said the police have taken the car into their possession, adding that the police were trying to ascertain how the car fell into the canal. He said the police were also searching for Santosh.

