Police take out flag march in city

Patiala, June 1
On directions of ADGP AS Rai, the Patiala police conducted a flag march here this afternoon. All SP and DSP rank officials participated in the march to show solidarity of the police force in safeguarding the city residents in the wake of ‘Ghallughara Divas’.
The flag march started from Police Lines and passed through Leela Bhawan, Fountain Chowk, the old city area and other parts of the city.
The ADGP said special day and night nakas had been laid to maintain law and order in the city and different patrolling parties had been formed for the purpose. The police is using drone cameras and PCR vehicles to keep a watch on anti-social elements in the city, the ADGP said.
Besides senior police officials, including SPs and DSPs, companies of the paramilitary, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Punjab Police commandos and anti-riot police, have also been deployed.
