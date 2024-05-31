Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 30

Discussions at Pind Di Satth are normally considered to be the barometer to assess the political pulse. A common meeting point, usually a circled cemented floor under a tree, for young and old of villages where they discuss politics and social issues.

As the elections are approaching these Satths are being frequently visited by candidates. Interestingly, the villagers are aware that the leaders are coming to them only once during the elections.

Traditionally divided into two camps — Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress — a new lobby of the dedicated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and silent supporters of the BJP have emerged in villages of Patiala.

At Rakhra Khas village on Patiala-Nabha Road, the Satth was held under a banyan tree. Most of the residents were seen playing cards and discussing politics.

The issues of the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a hot topic. While some residents were in awe of the charisma of the PM, others said he did not talk about relevant issues and took people for a ride by making hypothetical statements like freeing 90,000 PoWs of the 1971 war, but he conveniently avoided the burning issues of growing unemployment, inflation, Agniveer and farmers.

Just opposite the highway, broken road and open sewerage present a picture of neglect in Nava Rakhra village, which was once used to be the Akali Dal bastion.

Former Cabinet minister and SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra also hails from the village and lives in a huge mansion adjacent to the village.

Rakhra Khas and Nava Rakhra have around 2,000 voters. The village has banks and dispensary and ambulance service, but the political buzz is missing in the village.

The situation is not the same in nearby Ghamrouda. The village has little over 700 voters. Retired teacher Satnam Singh was engaged in a heated discussion with others and making political projections.

“It will be a tough contest this time. The elections are a few days away but people are still not clear whom to vote. However, we feel that people are going to vote for development. They are going to vote for the party that will promise jobs, bring down the inflation and resolve the farmer issues,” said Singh.

