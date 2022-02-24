Pollywood actor, singer felicitated

Patiala, February 23
Pollywood actor and singer Karamjit Anmol was conferred with the ‘Maat Bhasha Sewak’ award for year 2022 during a function organised at a club here today.
The function was jointly organised by Patiala Media Club and Maat Bhasha (Mother Tongue) Jagrukta Manch to celebrate International Mother Tongue Day.
Addressing the gathering, Anmol said every Punjabi should realise its responsibility toward mother tongue - Punjabi. One should speak Punjabi in their households, which would ensure that the language would never be neglected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...