Pollywood actor, singer felicitated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

Pollywood actor and singer Karamjit Anmol was conferred with the ‘Maat Bhasha Sewak’ award for year 2022 during a function organised at a club here today.

The function was jointly organised by Patiala Media Club and Maat Bhasha (Mother Tongue) Jagrukta Manch to celebrate International Mother Tongue Day.

Addressing the gathering, Anmol said every Punjabi should realise its responsibility toward mother tongue - Punjabi. One should speak Punjabi in their households, which would ensure that the language would never be neglected.