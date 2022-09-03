Potholes dot most roads in Patiala city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 2

Despite recarpeting of city roads during the previous Congress government, stretches in various parts of Patiala lie in disrepair.

While such patches can be found throughout the city at the scooter market, near the city bus stand, near the office of Languages Department and other places, roads at industrial hub — the Focal Point — and adjacent village of Dolatpura are in a shambles. With winter fast approaching, the damaged roads lead to accidents.

The city corporation, the PWD and other departments had spent a lot of funds on recarpeting city roads during the previous Congress government. In fact, interlocking tiles were put up across the length and breath of various roads. Despite this, several stretches in the city remain in disrepair.

These includes a road adjacent to the office of Languages Department in the city. A stretch of road adjacent to the office building is completely damaged. Similarly, there is a big patch of damaged road adjacent to the scooter market.

In fact, the department officials have installed interlocking tiles on a bituminous road outside the city bus stand, parallel to the railway lines. Similar installation of interlocking tiles has been carried out on a bituminous road adjacent to the NIS.

Besides damaged patches, some roads in the Focal Point area are in a dilapidated condition. Commuters continuously face issues as the roads become slippery during the rainy season.

Similarly, the roads of Daulatpura village, adjacent to Focal Point are also in a dilapidated condition. A residents said: “With winter round the corner, the roads can lead to accidents. The district administration should recarpet or carry out patchwork wherever required.”

In August, the MC general house had put on halt recarpeting of various roads in view of the ongoing canal water supply project under which various city roads need to be uprooted for installation of supply pipes.