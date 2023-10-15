Power board athletics meet concludes in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 14

The 45th All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) Athletics Meet concluded at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) here today. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited won the 45th AIESCB meet with 37 points, while Haryana Power Sports Group and PSPCL secured second and third positions with 34 and 33 points, respectively.

The event, hosted by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), brought together teams from various power departments across India. The two-day athletic meet witnessed a wide range of events where athletes from the power departments of Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and BBMB showcased their athletic prowess.

The meet featured competitions including the 400m race, shot put, 100m race, 1500m race, long jump, javelin throw, and 4x400m relay. Today, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Punjab Power and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, was present as the chief guest. Baldev Singh Sran, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of PSPCL, extended a warm welcome to him.

Harbhajan Singh ETO praised PSPCL for organising the athletic meet and congratulated the participants. The Power Minister emphasised the role played by the power department in the nation. He said that farming and industries play a major role in the prosperity of Punjab. “During previous governments, farmers and industrialists in Punjab faced immense challenges due to an unreliable power supply.

#Maharashtra #PSPCL