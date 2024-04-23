Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

All-India power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged voters to seek candidates’ views on privatisation of power sector when they approach them for votes.

Following a meeting AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey urged people to seek the views of candidates on power sector before voting.

Dubey said the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was a plot to hand over the entire power sector to corporate houses. “The peoples’ representatives must ensure that the proposed Bill is not passed in Parliament and they should also oppose compulsory use of imported coal for thermal plants so that the burden of imported coal is not passed on to consumers,” he stated.

“The use of the transmission network of state Discoms by private companies as per proposal for entry into the power sector should be opposed by the candidates seeking votes from them,” he said.

Spokesperson VK Gupta said the candidates should specify their views of the proposed smart meters scheme of the Centre and how they would ensure that financial conditions of Discoms were not deteriorated further.

