Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

Davinder Singh, State General Secretary of the Council of JEs (PSEB) today said the Power Junior Engineers have decided to suspend their agitation following an assurance by the Punjab Power Minister during a meeting at PSTCL guest house.

Council of JEs state president Paramjit Singh Khattra and secretary general Davinder Singh issue a joint statement, saying that during the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the initial pay issue for Power Junior Engineers.

Khattra said, “The Power Minister assured that the initial pay issue will be taken up with the State Finance Minister and will be resolved within a week. Thus, an appeal was made to the JEs Council to suspend its 24-hour chain hunger strike.”

“Considering the appeal of the power minister, the JEs council decided to suspend its ongoing agitation. The council also handed over a cheque for Rs 7.62 lakh as the first instalment of its contribution to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for flood victims in the state,” he added.

A detailed representation regarding the merger of PSPCL and PSTCL was also submitted. The power minister gave the assurance that he would examine it at an appropriate level.