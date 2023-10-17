Power Minister releases booklet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 16

A booklet titled “Power Spotlight” of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been released by Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. It was released during the closing ceremony of the 45th All-India Electricity Sports Control Board Athletics Meet here. The booklet has been edited under the supervision of Gopal Sharma, the Under Secretary of Public Relations at PSPCL.

The booklet highlights the achievements of the power sector during the past 18 months under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

It highlighted the various facilities, schemes for power consumers, and major achievements with coloured photographs and data based on the facts. It also provided information on resolving electricity supply problems and other problems facing consumers and also contains the contact details of all officers of the PSPCL.

