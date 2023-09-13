PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Patiala, September 12
PPS boys took part in the All-India IPSC Taekwondo Tournament organised by Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital. Students Varun Rana and Akashveer Singh won a gold medal each.
Akshit Malhotra and Mudit Singla bagged a silver medal each. Jaideep Singh won a bronze medal. Headmaster Dr DC Sharma complimented the efforts of the students and expressed hope that their feat would inspire budding Taekwondo enthusiasts to excel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...