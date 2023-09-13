PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Patiala, September 12

PPS boys took part in the All-India IPSC Taekwondo Tournament organised by Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital. Students Varun Rana and Akashveer Singh won a gold medal each.

Akshit Malhotra and Mudit Singla bagged a silver medal each. Jaideep Singh won a bronze medal. Headmaster Dr DC Sharma complimented the efforts of the students and expressed hope that their feat would inspire budding Taekwondo enthusiasts to excel.