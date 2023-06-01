PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 31

Girls from Punjab Public School, Nabha, registered a thumping win at the CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet, organised at Kaintal School, Patiala. Over 275 athletes from nine different schools of Chandigarh Zone participated in various track and field events in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

On the concluding day, U-17 girls’ team from PPS lifted the championship trophy and girls’ U-19 team bagged the runner-up trophy.

They won a total of 21 medals, including 17 gold, three silver and one bronze.

While Harsimrat Kaur was adjudged the Best Athlete in the U-19 category, Pravleen Kaur and Arvinder Kaur were adjudged the Best Athletes in U-17 category.

PPS Headmaster Dr DC Sharma lauded the athletes, coaches and Dean Sports for their dedication and hard work. PPS lifted the overall CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet (boys and girls) Championship trophy.