PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

The two-day CISCE Zonal Badminton Tournament for boys and girls in the U-17 and U-19 categories concluded at Punjab Public School (PPS), Nabha, today. A total of four teams took part in the tournament.

Rajinder Kaur Virk, director-cum-principal, Kaintal School, Patiala, presided over the opening ceremony for the boys competition, while Amrit Kaur Gill, Secretary, Punjab Mandi Board was the chief guest at the prize distribution and closing ceremony.

Maj Gen BS Grewal, VSM, director-cum-principal, YPS, presided over the closing ceremony for the girls’ U-19 and U-17 competitions.

PPS emerged the winner in the Boys’ U-19 and U-17 team championships. In the individual

U-17 championship for boys, Ishit Rehal from Saint Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, stood first, while Diljaan Singh from PPS bagged the second spot. Aahan Khurana from PPS shared the third slot with Poarush Verma from Saint Stephen’s School, Chandigarh.

In the individual U-19 championship for boys, Rudrapartap Singh Brar and Mukhmeet Singh Dhindsa from PPS bagged the first and second positions, respectively followed by Anterpal Singh and Kanishk Goyal from PPS sharing the third slot.

While Gyaanda Sharma and Roop Walia from Saint Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, stood first and second, respectively in the individual U-17 championship for girls, Eva Priyadarshi and Aasma Chugh from Saint Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, shared the third slot.

In the U-19 individual championship for girls, Akshima and Avreet Kaur Pannu from PPS stood first and second, respectively. Dilpreet Kaur and Harkirat Kaur from PPS shared the third slot. PPS Headmaster Dr DC Sharma thanked the heads of the participating schools for sending their teams for the tournament and making it a success. “Sports is the best way to promote inter-school interactions,” he said.