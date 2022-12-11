PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 10

Riders from Punjab Public School, Nabha, have brought laurels to the school with their performance.

The riders - Hirdayjeet Singh Bhandal, Kanwar Gurrussellpreet Singh, Birkunwar Singh Chehal and Dhanveer Singh from Punjab Public School, Nabha, - have made it to the Regional Equestrian League to be held in Bhopal from December 11 to 20.

The PPS riders registered their presence at Chandigarh Horse Show by winning 28 gold, 28 silver and 17 bronze medals other than bagging cash prizes amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh in different categories. Besides, they bagged 14 gold, 22 silver and 20 bronze medals at the CHRS, Mohali.