PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Patiala, December 10
Riders from Punjab Public School, Nabha, have brought laurels to the school with their performance.
The riders - Hirdayjeet Singh Bhandal, Kanwar Gurrussellpreet Singh, Birkunwar Singh Chehal and Dhanveer Singh from Punjab Public School, Nabha, - have made it to the Regional Equestrian League to be held in Bhopal from December 11 to 20.
The PPS riders registered their presence at Chandigarh Horse Show by winning 28 gold, 28 silver and 17 bronze medals other than bagging cash prizes amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh in different categories. Besides, they bagged 14 gold, 22 silver and 20 bronze medals at the CHRS, Mohali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately
India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...