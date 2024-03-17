PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Patiala, March 16
Students and teachers of PPS Nabha visited the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, recently and explored various facets of medicinal research. The itinerary included tours of the advance equipment lab, testing labs and the archaeological museum showcasing the evolution of pharmaceutical sciences. The students learned about the approval process for medicines, trials on animals and humans, and safety protocols.
The Headmaster, Dr DC Sharma, expressed the hope the visit would act as an inspirational thrust for the students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Mohali #National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research NIPER
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K
Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...