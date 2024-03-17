PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 16

Students and teachers of PPS Nabha visited the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, recently and explored various facets of medicinal research. The itinerary included tours of the advance equipment lab, testing labs and the archaeological museum showcasing the evolution of pharmaceutical sciences. The students learned about the approval process for medicines, trials on animals and humans, and safety protocols.

The Headmaster, Dr DC Sharma, expressed the hope the visit would act as an inspirational thrust for the students.

