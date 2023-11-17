PPS students take part in international conference

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

Five students, escorted by a teacher from PPS, Nabha, took part in the Round Square International Conference (RSIC) held in Kenya, recently. It was hosted by the Brookhouse School, Nairobi.

1,200 delegates from 160 schools from across the Round Square community made it to the conference. Margaret Kenyatta formally opened the ceremony. It was followed by the closing ceremony, including student performances, a tribute to the Round Square’s late Presdent, King Constantine, an address from the Round Square’s Chairman and Chief Executive and a live performance by Kenyan band Sauti Sol. The conference ended with a keynote address by paralympic athlete Henry Wanyoike.