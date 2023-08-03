Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 2

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur today met Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to raise various issues related to Patiala.

In a statement released here, the MP said she raised many issues with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, including the completion of Northern Patiala Bypass and construction of culverts at various points on Delhi-Katra Expressway.

Giving further details, the Patiala MP said, “I raised the issue of Patiala’s Northern Bypass which has been a longstanding demand of our people. Even after so many years of the project being initiated, it is still incomplete and, therefore, I have urged Nitin Gadkari to bring this 27km long project under the Bharatmala Pariyojna and the NHAI should bear the 100 per cent cost of the project so that the work can be expedited.”

She further informed the minister that, “Around 450 families have been severely affected by the stalling of this project as the declaration of the acquisition of their land has been done but neither they are getting award for their land, nor are they allowed to take loan or sell the land to anyone else due to the embargo.”

Preneet Kaur also raised the demand of construction of culverts at Delhi-Katra Expressway passing through Shutrana’s villages Thharua and Momian to resolve the problem of waterlogging and flooding of nearby villages. She also raised a few other demands, including the construction of a slip road on Southern Bypass NH-07 near village Chaura, access to villages Rajgarh and Chuhar Kalan from NH-07 and providing special access to Rajpura city from NH-44.

