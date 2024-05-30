Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

BJP candidate Preneet Kaur organised a series of election rallies in the villages of Samana, Shutrana, Patran and Ghagga today.

During a public meeting in Shutrana, the former Minister of State for External Affairs said, “Patiala’s all-round development hinges on the BJP’s victory, as it has the vision of Viksit Patiala.”

“I have nurtured a 60-year relationship with Patiala, creating an unbreakable bond of trust with its people. I pledge to act as a bridge between the Central Government and Patiala. The citizens of Patiala know that anyone can make guarantees; however, only PM Modi can fulfil them,” she said.

She added, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, development projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore have been completed in Patiala over the past decade. These include 1,641 km of ultra-modern highways.”

Preneet said, “The Delhi-Katra Expressway, passing through Patiala, will transform the region, creating new employment opportunities and attracting significant business investments.”

