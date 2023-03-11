Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 10
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, Bir Devinder Singh visited Mata Gujri College today during the institute’s alumni meet. The politician is an alumnus of the college.
Devinder Singh said after visiting elementary education, higher education plays an important role in the development of a nation, and the government should therefore present a separate budget for education to include all type of demands of the faculty and there should be a lengthy discussion on these.
Besides, the Education Policy must ensure that the faculty of the government and government-aided schools and colleges are not given any reason to grumble and agitate as an agitated mind cannot dispel education, he added.
He said alumni association should strengthen the development of an institution.
