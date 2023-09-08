Pritpal head of farmers' body

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Pritpal Kaur Cheema, an agriculturist, was elected as president of the Young Farmers Association, Punjab, during a meeting of the association. She replaced Raminder Kaur, who had resigned on health grounds. The association is serving more than 10,000 farmer members in the state and providing high-yielding seeds and new technologies to them through its ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s collaborative outstation research centre at Rakhra. TNS

PSU holds Poetry Conference

Patiala: The Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) organised a poetry conference dedicated to the birth anniversary of revolutionary poet Avtar Pash at Punjabi University here. Young poets Jagwinder Jodha, Sukhwinder Pappi, Wahid, Balkar Aulakh, Manjit Puri, Kumar Jagdev Singh, Satpal Bhikhi, Santokh Sukhi, Gurmeet Kallar Majri, Arvind Kaur Kakra, Narinderpal Kaur, Kamal Jhalur and Kamal Balad Kalan, who wrote revolutionary poetry in Punjabi literature, presented their works. PSU general secretary Amandeep Kheowali said Avatar Pash was the poet of working class. TNS

SVEEP team holds drive

Patiala: A team of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme carried out an awareness campaign during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2023 at Government Physical College. SVEEP nodal officer from Sanour Satvir Singh Gill urged sportspersons to become good citizens, use their voting rights with conscience and strengthen the democracy in the country. TNS

Panel’s Protest enters 4th day

Patiala: The protest by activists of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee over their demands for cancellation of a recent auction and release of their members, entered its fourth day near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here on Thursday. Dharamveer, a member of the committee, said they had been protesting for release of their members and cancellation of the recently held auction of government land at Mandaur village of Nabha. “The police have assured to release our members by Friday. In case they fail to release them, we will intensify our protest in the form of burning effigies of the Health Minister,” he said.