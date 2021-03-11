Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 10

Not giving two hoots to the Central Government’s directions of not charging more than Rs 375 for Covid vaccination, a private hospital in the city was found overcharging from the beneficiaries. Notably, government hospitals are yet to set off booster shot for adults between 18 and 60 years.

A private hospital in the Model Town area of Patiala city charged Rs 400 from a beneficiary today. Earlier, the same hospital was charging over Rs 700 for a single dose. Only few private hospitals in the city are administering Covid vaccine. Despite this, the Health Department and the District Administration failed to keep a check on the overcharging of Covid vaccine, say beneficiaries.

When questioned about overcharging, Dr Veenu Goyal, district immunisation officer, said no private hospital was allowed to charge beyond Rs 375 fixed by the Central Government.

Dr Veenu said: “Before this complaint of overcharging, we received a similar complaint against the same hospital. We have already directed them to adhere to price capping that has been fixed by the Centre.”

Meanwhile, Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney said she would look into the matter. When Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir was contacted he said that he was busy in attending a meeting.

3,170 beneficiaries jabbed

The Patiala Health Department on Tuesday administered Covid shots to 3,170 beneficiaries. Of the total 3,170 persons, 745 were administered the first dose, while 2,084 were jabbed with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Only 341 beneficiaries had been given the booster dose, said the health officials.