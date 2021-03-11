Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, June 4

Patiala Civil Surgeon has ordered an inquiry against a steno after receiving a complaint of corruption against him. Multipurpose health (MPH) workers, complainants in this case, alleged that the steno posted at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Shutrana, had demanded Rs 3,500 from each worker to clear the arrears of sixth pay commission.

The MPH workers, in their complaint, have also talked about a retired health worker from whom the steno had demanded money for fixation of his retirement benefits. Members of the MPHW union said a case of corruption should be registered against the steno.

The union said they would hold a protest if the Health Department failed to take appropriate action against the steno.

Jagtar Singh, district in-charge, MPH Workers Union, demanded strict action against him. He deliberately harasses the employees for their routine work, Jagtar said. Confirming the development, Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said he had ordered an inquiry into the matter. Two medical officers were entrusted with the job of conducting the inquiry, he added. He said, “There is a zero tolerance for the corruption. A strict action will be taken if found guilty.” SJ Singh, inquiry officer, refused to comment on the matter.