Probe into students’ allegations begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

A day after Punjabi University decided to investigate campus students’ allegations of insolent behaviour against a university professor, a retired judge, Jaswinder Singh, has reached the campus and started the inquiry.

Meanwhile, paediatrician Harshinder Kaur is also expected to reach the university soon.

She said earlier, she had not received an official notification from the university of being made a member of the two-member probe committee but affirmed that she had received a message from the university that said that the notification would reach her by Wednesday. She said the university and the district administration had contacted her to be a part of the committee to probe the allegations. “I consented and assured them that I would not submit to any pressure and would put all efforts into bringing out the truth.”

The students, during their discussions with SP city Sarfaraz Alam, DSP City-2 Jaswinder Singh Tiwana and district administrative officials, had sought the inclusion of a female member in the committee. They said, “Numerous girl students have submitted their complaints against the professor. The allegations include alleged mental harassment and other matters. Along with the retired judge, the penal committee should also have a female member so that the girls can express and share their ordeals with the female member without hesitation.”

The two members are supposed to submit a report on the matter in 21 days. Students added they sought a time-bound report and action as numerous investigations into alleged scams committed on the campus in the past had lingered on for years to no avail.

