Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

Vice-Chancellor Arvind was given a warm send-off by officials and staff on completing his three-year term at Punjabi University.

Prof Arvind said he felt at home at the university and it was due to the ample support received from faculty and non-faculty members of all departments during these three years that he had been able to fulfil his role at the university.

The VC shared his heartfelt feelings, stating that he had been working in the corporate sector in cities like Chennai but he always felt drawn to Punjab.

It was because of his experience during these three years at Punjabi University that he truly felt he had come back to Punjab.

He praised the university as a unique institution that had provided him with the opportunity to express his thoughts openly.

He said that the institution had provided him with a platform to express his views boldly on every issue. He emphasised the importance of always remembering that, despite universities being linked to their financial and administrative concerns by governments and Central regulatory authorities, they should always maintain their academic freedom.

He stressed the need for universities to always keep this freedom in mind amidst determining curriculums, ranking systems and bodies like the UGC. He also highlighted the need for higher standards in research in the future, stating that substandard research only harms society. He thanked the Punjab Government for helping the university in its financial crisis.

Various speakers praised Prof. Arvind for his exemplary and successful tenure at the university and for the decisions taken by him during difficult times. They said Prof Arvind’s efforts had always been towards ensuring that he left behind a legacy of dignified departure.

Dean, Academic Affairs, AK Tiwari said Prof Arvind provided proper guidance at every step of management and academic affairs and allowed them to work openly and to make independent decisions.

Dean, Research, Manjeet Patiala said the VC had the personal capability to take decisions and implement them effectively. Dean, Alumni, Gurmukh Singh said the outgoing VC built a bridge between science and literature.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala