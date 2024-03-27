Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

Punjabi University additional controller examination Bal Krishan died of a heart attack today. He was survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He was in his office when he suffered from the heart attack. Besides additional controller of examination, Bal Krishan was a professor in the physics department and in-charge of Punjabi University Model Senior Secondary School.

University vice chancellor Prof Arvind expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bal Krishan.

