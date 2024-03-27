Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Patiala, March 26
Punjabi University additional controller examination Bal Krishan died of a heart attack today. He was survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
He was in his office when he suffered from the heart attack. Besides additional controller of examination, Bal Krishan was a professor in the physics department and in-charge of Punjabi University Model Senior Secondary School.
University vice chancellor Prof Arvind expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bal Krishan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...