Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Patiala, March 21
The 9th Prof Tara Singh Patiala Music Festival has commenced at Punjabi University.
Organised by the Music Department at the Arts Building on the university campus, the inauguration of the festival witnessed a captivating tabla performance by Vidushi Anuradha Pal, who reached here from Mumbai. Her presentation showcased various rhythms, melodies, colours and beats, which were highly praised by the audience.
Arriving from Delhi, Ustad Saied Zafar Khan presented a diverse range of sitar compositions, enchanting the music enthusiasts present on the at the event.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind extended his felicitations to the artistes participating in the festival. In the welcome address, Prof Alankar Singh, head of Music Department, shared insights into the personal contributions of Prof Tara Singh’s family, who have donated Rs 10 lakh to the university through an endowment fund, which was utilised annually to organise this music festival. This time, Sukhjeet Kaur, a family member of Prof Tara Singh, also participated in the festival.
Event coordinator Prof Nivedita Uppal informed
that Pt Ritesh Rajnish Mishra, a classical vocalist from Delhi, would perform on the second day of the festival. Apart from him, the students of Music Department will also present vocal and instrumental performances.
