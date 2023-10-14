Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

Punjabi University today confirmed the receipt of a report submitted by a two-member committee, which was formed to investigate the allegations of harassment of girl students by a professor.

According to the report, the professor’s behaviour with the students can be termed bad, rude and obscene, the university said.

The report clarifies that Jashandeep Kaur had died because of illness. The committee’s statement regarding the death is based on statements given by hostel wardens, doctors, her family members, neighbours and other statements submitted to the committee.

It says a number of students had submitted their statements against the professor to the two-member committee, adding, “The inquiry committee has commented that the behaviour of the professor was below the standards of a teacher, and should be considered bad, rude and obscene.

Earlier, a law and order issue had been witnessed on the university campus a day after Jashandeep Kaur died on returning home from the campus on the night of September 13. A huge number of students, who gathered on the campus alleged that the death was a result of rude behaviour of a professor of Punjabi. The protest was followed by thrashing of the professor.

