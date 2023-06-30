Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 29

The District Legal Services Authority, Fatehgarh Sahib, under the aegis of the Punjab Legal Services Authority (PULSA), today launched “Sahaj Phulkari”, a project aimed at providing livelihood security and developing the job skills of women inmates lodged in New District Jail, Nabha.

Manpreet Kaur, secretary, DLSA, Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “It is an initiative to help women jail inmates develop their skills in stitching, phulkari making and embroidery to provide them sustainable livelihood security in jail as well as when they are released from confinement.”

The scheme is being launched in collaboration with Patiala Handicraft WCIS Limited and the Rotary Club, Patiala. Those associated with the project said under the project, around 30-40 women inmates would be trained in the art of phulkari making, embroidery and stitching for about three months. The raw material would be provided to them free of cost, they said.

The training has been started under phulkari trainer Rekha Maan, a national award recipient.