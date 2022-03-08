Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 7

The New Mehak Cultural Forum, in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, organised an all-India mushaira here on Sunday at Harpal Tiwana Auditorium.

Prominent poets from across the country took part in the mushaira. The event was organised in the memory of ex-DGP Punjab Police Mohammad Izhar Alam.

The evening was started by Parvinder Shokh, an engineer and a poet from Patiala. Prominent poets Rajesh Reddy, Zubair Ali Tabish, Aazim Shakri, Mehshar Afridi, Shams Tabrezi, Shariq Kaifi and Varun Anand also took part in the Mushiara.

Farzana Alam, wife of late Mohammad Izhar Alam, lauded the efforts of New Mehak Cultural Forum for making continuous efforts to propagate Urdu by organising such events. —