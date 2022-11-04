Properties under Vigilance scanner continue to function in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 3

Despite an inquiry launched by the Vigilance Department into alleged misappropriation of funds in development of showrooms and colonies in Patiala, two months ago, there is still no action on ground.

The department had started the inquiry in September this year after receiving a complaint over illegal construction and development of colonies.

The complaint included some prime properties of the city — including showrooms on the Kheri Gujran road, Bhupindra road and Sanouri adda, six shops constructed near Mai ji di saran, a commercial building built on the land of a park on Bhupindra Road, a seven-storey building on Bhupindra Road and other similar constructions in the Adalat Bazar and 22 No. Phatak area.

Even after two months of inquiry being ordered, almost all properties listed in the complaint continue to function for commercial purposes.

The Vigilance had demanded details of 16 colonies from the Municipal Corporation. An MC official said the department had provided the required details and documents to the Vigilance Department.

Vigilance Inspector Jaswinder Singh said the department is carrying out an investigation into the matter. “We are collecting details and documents related to the illegal constructions. We can’t reveal any details yet as the probe is still going on,” he said.