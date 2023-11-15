Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

Our Correspndent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 14

The Old Pension Prapti Morcha Punjab has announced that they will hold a protest march in black robes against the state government in Sangrur on November 18.

The protest has been scheduled as such because on this day, the state government issued a notification that the old pension scheme will be implemented in one year.

State convener Gurjant Singh Kokri and co-convener Randeep Singh made a joint statement and said that it is unfortunate that the state government highlights the implementation of this scheme in the country but has not been able to open the GPF account for any employee recruited after January 1, 2004.

They said that the Morcha leaders held a meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and talked about the implementation of the pension rules of 1972 and the pension scheme running before January 1, 2004 with valid facts and documents.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Sangrur