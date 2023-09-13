Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

A woman protester associated with the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) was admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital after she was taken ill.

Members of the committee said they had been protesting for the past nine days but there was no response to their demands from the administration.

“The district administration has failed to make public an inquiry report with regard to the auction of shamlat land, nor has it cancelled the auction of the village common land of Mandaur in Nabha. Today, a woman protester was taken ill and admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital. She later returned to the protest site. The protest will continue as usual,” the members said.

