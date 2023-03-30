Protesters block Punjabi University, Patiala, gates

Patiala, March 29
Work at Punjabi University came to a halt after students and faculty members blocked both the entry gates to the university to press their demand of government grants for the cash-strapped university. The protest today entered its 17th day.
The students said the CM on his visit to the university had given an assurance to waive the institute’s bank loan. “But the state government has failed to fulfil its promise. We will now hold protests at all campuses associated with the university throughout the state on April 6,” a student said.
