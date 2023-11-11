PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 10

Two new AC buses have been added to the fleet of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC). The new buses are meant to facilitate affordable and comfortable travel for people commuting to Chandigarh and Abohar. While addressing the media, PRTC Chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said these new buses are a welcome addition to the PRTC fleet. He added that in the past few days, 16 drivers were caught syphoning fuel that was approximating 500 litres, which is valued at Rs 42,409. He further said that 40 conductors were nabbed with an abatement of Rs 3,964. Beside these violations, 524 passengers were caught enjoying free rides and a total penalty of Rs 1,21,565 has been recovered from them.

He added that stringent actions have been taken to curb the problem of unauthorised buses and their illegal activities, which has resulted in the seizure of around 21 unauthorised buses.

