PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

Employees of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), on Monday, blocked the Patiala-Samana road for hours after a conductor and a driver of a bus were allegedly thrashed by a passenger.

The PRTC employees parked their buses at the toll plaza on the Patiala-Samana road, near Chupki village, to protest against physical altercation of a passenger with their colleagues.

It has been learnt that a passenger and conductor entered into a verbal spat over dropping a woman passenger at a bus stop. The passenger contested conductor’s decision to drop the woman passenger at the toll plaza instead of the bus stop.

Soon, the verbal spat between passenger and bus conductor turned into a physical fight. Both exchanged blows during the melee. Following this, bus conductor and driver blocked the road. Other PRTC employees also joined them and blocked the road.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and received a complaint from the PRTC employees. Later, the PRTC employees called off the stir and the road blockade was removed. However, commuters were a harassed lot as they had to wait for hours before road was cleared.

