PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, January 4

The newly appointed managing director of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Ravinder Singh, paid a surprise visit to the old bus stand, leading to speculation that the authorities may be planning to resume services there. The old bus stand has been in disuse after a new one was inaugurated near Urban Estate on the Patiala-Rajpura highway in May last year.

Moving the terminus to the Patiala-Rajpura highway backfired as it led to chaos in the Urban Estate area. Meanwhile, near the site of the old terminus, eateries and shops ran out of business, leaving many jobless. Moreover, since the new bus stand is situated on the outskirts of the city, people have been facing inconvenience and incurring expenses to reach the new bus stand. This has caused resentment among the residents.

Ravinder Singh he had decided to carry out an inspection at the old bus stand on his first official visit after taking over. “We are exploring all avenues on how the place could be utilised. Any development pertaining to the old bus stand will be duly shared,” said Singh. He also interacted with shopkeepers and residents living around the old bus stand and took their feedback.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had conducted a meeting to discuss problems arising from the relocation of the bus terminus and find a solution. Ajitpal Singh Kohli, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Patiala, had also raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha recently.

Although Kohli praised the government for the work on the new bus stand in the city, he said that the businesses around the old bus stand — including hotels, eateries, street vendors, among others — needed immediate attention. He urged the government to take steps to help the people who were adversely affected by the shifting of the bus stand.

Kohli also said that steps should be taken to provide employment opportunities to the people affected by the relocation. He said that people have to spend more money to reach the new bus stand, leading to an additional financial burden on them. This has made travelling by bus more expensive, he added.

The AAP has been on the receiving end ever since the bus stand was relocated. The Opposition has condemned the government, accusing it of not planning the project well before implementign it.

Political observers believe that the relocation of the terminus would become a big issue during the upcoming civic body elections, which is why Kohli has been trying to find a solution to the problems faced by residents.

