PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Patiala, September 11
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has started a bus service from Kachhvi village. PRTC Chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said that the corporation has started a drive to provide local buses from various villages.
Villagers said they had been facing inconvenience as buses to Patiala did not go via Kachhvi village. “Successive governments over the past years have failed to address this issue. As a result, students from the village had to walk or ride two-wheelers to Devigarh and nearby villages to reach their schools and colleges,” said a local resident.
The PRTC Chairman said that when he was apprised about their problem, he asked his staff to prepare a roster to connect all such villages. “Earlier, the PRTC buses would go from Sahnipur and Tanda to Patiala, but now these buses will go via Kachhvi, Nawi Shurat and other villages to facilitate students and other commuters in reaching the city,” he added.
